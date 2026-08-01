SEBI Closing Auction Session: New Stock Market Timings From August 3

The auction process will follow a structured timeline. Between 3:15 pm and 3:20 pm, the market will transition from the Continuous Trading Session to CAS, along with reference price calculation. Market and limit orders can be placed between 3:20 pm and 3:25 pm. From 3:25 pm to 3:30 pm, only limit orders will be allowed, and market orders cannot be modified or cancelled. Random order-entry closure will take place between 3:28 pm and 3:30 pm, followed by order matching and closing price discovery between 3:30 pm and 3:35 pm.