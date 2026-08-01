Ashiss Dash To Inherit Infosys Amid Decades Of Slowing Revenue Growth

Ashiss Kumar Dash, who is set to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Infosys in April 2027, will inherit a company whose revenue growth has gradually slowed across successive leadership tenures, according to data compiled from company filings, annual reports and media reports.
Infosys recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% in revenue under founder N R Narayana Murthy, between FY93 and FY02. The growth rate rose to 38.2% under Nandan Nilekani between March 2002 and April 2007, before moderating to 24.2% under Kris Gopalakrishnan between April 2007 and August 2011.
The slowdown continued under subsequent leaders. Revenue CAGR stood at 12.4% under S D Shibulal between August 2011 and July 2014, before rising slightly to 15.7% under Vishal Sikka between August 2014 and August 2017. Under Salil Parekh, whose tenure ran from January 2018 to March 2026, the growth rate fell further to 8%. U B Pravin Rao served as interim CEO and managing director between August and December 2017.
Infosys Outpaced Industry In Some Periods
Despite the moderation in absolute revenue growth, Infosys grew faster than the broader Indian information technology services industry in most leadership tenures. Under Nilekani, Infosys grew at 38.2% against the industry's 36.3%. Under Gopalakrishnan, the gap was wider, with Infosys at 24.2% against the industry's 12.2%. Under Shibulal, Infosys grew at 12.4% against the industry's 11.4% and under Sikka, at 15.7% against the industry's 13.6%.
It was only under Murthy and Parekh that industry growth exceeded that of Infosys, at 37.8% against 30.3% and 8.2% against 8%, respectively.
Overseas revenue growth followed a similar declining trend. It stood at 81.17% under Murthy, before falling to 38.36% under Nilekani, 15% under Gopalakrishnan, 22.23% under Shibulal and 13.44% under Sikka. Under Parekh, overseas revenue CAGR stood at 12%.
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External Shocks Marked Each Tenure
Each leadership tenure coincided with significant global economic disruptions. Murthy's period saw the East Asian financial crisis, nuclear test-related sanctions on India, and the dot-com crash. Nilekani's tenure overlapped with the Iraq War and rising oil prices, while Gopalakrishnan led the company through the global financial crisis and the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
Shibulal's tenure coincided with the Eurozone debt crisis and the US fiscal cliff uncertainty, while Sikka's period saw the Brexit referendum and a tightening US visa environment. Parekh's tenure was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, US tariffs on India, and the US-Israel-Iran war.
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Despite these challenges, Infosys's overseas revenue as a share of total revenue remained largely stable across leadership changes, ranging between 95% and 99%, according to the data. Outside India, Infosys mainly operates in North America, followed by Europe and other parts of the world.