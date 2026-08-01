Ashiss Dash To Inherit Infosys Amid Decades Of Slowing Revenue Growth

Infosys Outpaced Industry In Some Periods

Despite the moderation in absolute revenue growth, Infosys grew faster than the broader Indian information technology services industry in most leadership tenures. Under Nilekani, Infosys grew at 38.2% against the industry's 36.3%. Under Gopalakrishnan, the gap was wider, with Infosys at 24.2% against the industry's 12.2%. Under Shibulal, Infosys grew at 12.4% against the industry's 11.4% and under Sikka, at 15.7% against the industry's 13.6%.