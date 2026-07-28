IndiGo Eyes Global Aviation League With Business Class Push, Long-Haul Expansion

IndiGo has introduced its IndiGoStretch business-class product on select domestic routes and rolled out digital upgrades to enhance the passenger experience.
The airline has begun inducting leased wide-body aircraft ahead of the arrival of its Airbus A350 fleet, laying the groundwork for expanding international long-haul operations.
Co-founder Rahul Bhatia said IndiGo aims to create a globally respected Indian aviation brand, while highlighting aviation's role in boosting regional trade, tourism, investment and employment.
InterGlobe Aviation posted a record consolidated net loss of Rs 2,394 crore for the financial year 2026, reports said. Despite the deficit—which marked the airline's third-largest loss in FY26—operating revenue increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 84,962 crore.
Having spent two decades building India's largest airline, the carrier currently commands more than 60 per cent of the domestic aviation market. However, management is actively shifting corporate strategy away from pure scale.
Writing in the annual report, Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the airline will increasingly prioritise passenger preference while preserving the cost discipline that has underpinned its success.
Bhatia said, "Our aspiration is not only to remain India's preferred airline but to become the airline of choice, recognised globally for operational excellence, customer experience and innovation."
Overcoming Operational Turbulence
The transition towards enhanced customer service follows a severe logistical breakdown late last year, which marked the worst scheduling crisis in Indian aviation history.
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Between December 2 and December 12, 2025, IndiGo suffered a network meltdown that caused over 4,500 flight cancellations.
The crisis affected upwards of a million flyers amidst the busy winter holiday and marriage period.
The disruption occurred because the airline failed to restructure pilot rosters and maintain sufficient buffer crews ahead of stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation rules.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation implemented these regulations to enforce extended weekly rest periods and tighter night-flying limits.
Following the extensive cancellations, InterGlobe Aviation stock plunged about 15 per cent. The rapid market sell-off erased between Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore from the company's total market value within a matter of days.
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Chasing Premium Growth
To drive future expansion, IndiGo rolled out a business-class product called IndiGoStretch on select domestic routes alongside multiple digital upgrades.
The airline has also begun inducting leased wide-body aircraft. This interim fleet expansion precedes the scheduled delivery of Airbus A350 planes, positioning the carrier to compete for long-haul international traffic.
Bhatia said, "Our journey has never been about size alone. It has always been about creating value for customers, employees, shareholders and the nation." He added that the airline aims to build a globally respected Indian aviation brand.
He also highlighted the broader economic impact of the domestic aviation sector. Opening new flight routes directly stimulates regional trade, encourages tourism, attracts investment and generates employment, Bhatia said.