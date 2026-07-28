Trump Faces Twin Crises as Netanyahu and Zelenskiy Head to White House

President Donald Trump will host Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the wars in Iran and Ukraine reach pivotal stages, with discussions expected to focus on regional security and conflict resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu are set to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, tensions involving Israel and Lebanon, and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, while the Israeli leader is also expected to seek political backing ahead of Israel's October elections.
Zelenskiy is expected to press for additional Patriot air defence systems, deeper defence cooperation and progress on peace efforts with Russia, amid concerns over delays in U.S. military assistance to Kyiv.
U.S. President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Tuesday, with conflicts in the West Asia and Eastern Europe expected to dominate the discussions.
The meetings come at a pivotal moment for both wars. Trump has temporarily suspended U.S. airstrikes on Iran to leave room for diplomacy, while Ukraine has recently gained momentum on the battlefield despite the war showing no signs of ending.
The two leaders are also in Washington to attend a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican ally of Trump and a vocal supporter of Ukraine.
Iran, Regional Security to Top Trump-Netanyahu Talks
Trump and Netanyahu are expected to focus primarily on Iran's nuclear programme, the ongoing conflict in the region and broader Middle East security.
The White House said the leaders will also discuss tensions between Israel and Lebanon, following Trump's recent meeting with the Lebanese president.
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Another key agenda item is expected to be the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations brokered during Trump's first term.
The U.S. president has been pushing to expand the accords by bringing Saudi Arabia on board. However, Riyadh has maintained that it will not normalize ties with Israel without a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood.
Before departing for Washington, Netanyahu said his priority was to discuss Iran while also seeking to strengthen regional stability.
"In these complex times, you need to act with both great determination and great wisdom. We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, primarily Iran. Our goal is to protect our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us," he said.
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Strained Ties Show Signs of Recovery
The meeting also follows months of uneven relations between Trump and Netanyahu.
Their differences came into public view after reports emerged of a heated phone conversation in June, during which Trump reportedly expressed frustration over Israel's military actions. Despite those tensions, Trump struck a more positive tone ahead of the meeting.
"Bibi's been great. He was a wartime prime minister. We did very well together," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Netanyahu is also expected to seek Trump's public support ahead of Israel's October 27 election, where a strong show of unity with Washington could bolster his domestic standing.
Zelenskiy to Seek Air Defence Support
Trump will also hold a separate meeting with Zelenskiy, whose relationship with the U.S. president has improved after a difficult start to Trump's second term.
Ukraine is expected to press for additional military assistance, particularly Patriot air defence interceptors, as Russia continues missile attacks across the country.
A Ukrainian source said securing approval to purchase Patriot missiles remains Kyiv's top priority.
Zelenskiy is also expected to discuss expanding defence cooperation, including a proposed drone agreement and Trump's earlier commitment made at the NATO summit to allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptors under licence.
Before arriving in Washington, Zelenskiy said strengthening strategic cooperation with the United States and enhancing Ukraine's air defence capabilities were the key objectives of his visit.
"Peace needs to be brought closer," he wrote on X.
Ukraine Aid and Peace Efforts in Focus
The White House said Trump and Zelenskiy will also discuss efforts to revive peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
The meeting comes amid concerns in Washington after the Pentagon informed Congress that approximately $400 million in previously authorised military assistance for Ukraine will not be fully disbursed until fiscal year 2029.
The delay has drawn criticism from Democrats and several Republicans, who argue Kyiv urgently needs additional weapons as it faces continued Russian missile strikes.
Following his White House meeting, Zelenskiy is expected to visit Capitol Hill for discussions with all 100 U.S. senators, where continued military support and the future of U.S.-Ukraine cooperation are likely to feature prominently.