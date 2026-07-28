US agency delegation explores investment opportunities in J’khands minerals, industry sectors

A high-level delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) held talks with Jharkhand officials to assess investment prospects in the state's mineral and industrial sectors.
Discussions centred on critical minerals, scientific and sustainable mining, mineral exploration, value addition and the development of downstream mineral-based industries.
The Jharkhand government showcased its industrial policy, ease-of-doing-business reforms and investor facilitation measures, while both sides agreed to continue engagement to explore future investment opportunities.
A high-level delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation met senior officials of the Jharkhand government here on Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in the state’s mineral and industrial sectors, an official said.
The visit focused on identifying avenues for collaboration in mineral exploration and processing, value addition, and mineral-based industries, he said.
The delegation, comprising Regional Managing Director (South Asia), Jatin Batra, and Business Development Specialist Karishma Rohra, called on Jharkhand’s Mines and Geology, and Industries Secretary, Arava Rajkamal, and held detailed discussions on the state’s rich mineral resource base, policy reforms, and the investor-friendly ecosystem, an official release stated.
Mines and Geology Department Director Rahul Kumar Sinha and Industries Department Director Vishal Sagar also participated in the meeting.
“The discussions covered the immense potential of Jharkhand in the field of critical minerals, scientific and sustainable mining, mineral exploration, mineral processing, value addition, and the development of downstream mineral-based industries,” it said.
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The delegation was apprised of the state government’s Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, investor facilitation initiatives, reforms undertaken under the ease of doing business framework, and the enabling ecosystem created to promote industrial growth and attract responsible investments, the release said.
The Jharkhand government also highlighted its initiatives to encourage value addition within the state, strengthen downstream industries, and facilitate investments in mineral-based manufacturing and allied infrastructure, it said.
According to the release, the US delegation appreciated Jharkhand’s abundant mineral wealth, progressive policy framework, and the state government’s commitment to creating a transparent, sustainable, and investor-friendly business environment.
“Both sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and agreed to continue engagement to explore opportunities for future cooperation and investment in accordance with applicable policies and statutory provisions,” it added.