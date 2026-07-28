Kevin Warsh's Second Fed Meeting Begins; Will Policymakers Signal a Shift on Rates?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its two-day policy meeting, with the interest rate decision due on July 29.
Economists and major Wall Street firms expect the Federal Reserve to keep the federal funds rate in the 3.5%–3.75% range while remaining data-dependent on inflation, growth and labor market conditions.
Investors will scrutinize the Fed's statement and Warsh's comments for guidance on the timing of any future rate cuts, as inflation risks, higher oil prices and uncertainty surrounding US-Iran diplomacy continue to shape the economic outlook.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors closely watching for signals on the future direction of interest rates.
The committee will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, July 29, followed by a press conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is presiding over his second policy meeting since taking office.
While financial markets are not expecting an immediate change in interest rates, investors will closely analyse the Fed's statement and Warsh's remarks for clues on whether monetary easing could resume later this year.
Fed Expected to Keep Rates Unchanged
The Federal Reserve has maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5% to 3.75% target range throughout 2026, following a series of rate cuts implemented in 2024 and 2025.
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The FOMC, which meets eight times a year, will assess a range of economic indicators—including inflation, labour market conditions and overall economic growth—before deciding whether current policy settings remain appropriate.
According to a Livemint report, economists and major Wall Street institutions, including JPMorgan, broadly expect policymakers to leave rates unchanged, reflecting the Fed's continued data-dependent approach.
Focus Shifts to Future Rate Path
Although no policy action is widely anticipated this week, markets are looking beyond the rate decision itself.
Investors are keen to understand how policymakers view inflation trends, consumer demand and the resilience of the U.S. economy. Any indication that inflation is cooling sustainably could strengthen expectations of interest rate cuts later in the year.
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However, economists caution that the outlook remains uncertain. If inflation proves more persistent than expected—particularly due to elevated energy prices or stronger-than-anticipated economic activity—the Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer or even consider additional tightening before the end of 2026.
Geopolitics Also in Focus
The policy meeting comes against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran after more than two weeks of military conflict.
Although both sides have resumed talks following a pause in hostilities, uncertainty remains over whether negotiations will produce a lasting agreement.
Any renewed escalation could affect global energy markets, complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring inflation back to target.
The FOMC's policy statement is scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET on July 29, after which Chairman Kevin Warsh will address reporters and outline the central bank's assessment of the U.S. economy and the path ahead for monetary policy.