SC Quashes UAE Visa Tender for 3 Months; Al Hind Gets Interim Role

The apex court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate and complete a fresh procurement exercise within three months
Al Hind Tours & Travels LLC has been appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs as the interim service provider starting July 22 to ensure uninterrupted consular services
The dispute arose after Al Hind emerged as the lowest bidder in the November 2025 tender, which was subsequently challenged by rival bidders in the Delhi High Court
The Supreme Court has upheld the Delhi High Court's decision to quash the tender process for outsourcing passport, visa and attestation services at Indian missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), directing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to conduct a fresh procurement exercise.
The apex court dismissed the Centre's special leave petitions challenging the High Court's order, finding no reason to interfere with its decision to cancel the original tender. However, it modified the order to ensure that consular services remain uninterrupted while the new tender process is underway.
Following the court's directions, the MEA has chosen to engage Al Hind Tours & Travels LLC as an interim service provider for passport, visa and attestation services at Indian missions across the UAE from July 22.
The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that the interim appointment was not a judicial endorsement of Al Hind. The company was not awarded the contract by the court, nor did the judgment validate its earlier bid or any contract in its favour. The decision to appoint the firm temporarily was left entirely to the MEA.
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The ministry has been given flexibility to manage the transition. It may continue with existing service providers, temporarily engage bidders whose allotments were set aside by the High Court, or adopt any other arrangement it considers suitable until the fresh tender is finalised.
The court also clarified that any interim arrangement would be undertaken at the MEA's own risk and would not create any legal or equitable rights for the service provider. The temporary appointment will remain subject to the outcome of the fresh tender process.
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The dispute dates back to a tender floated by the MEA in November 2025, in which Al Hind emerged as the lowest financial bidder. Rival bidders subsequently challenged the process before the Delhi High Court, which quashed the entire tender and ordered fresh procurement. Indian missions in the UAE then temporarily handled consular services in-house.
The Supreme Court has now directed the MEA to complete the fresh procurement process at the earliest and, in any event, within three months. Until then, Al Hind's role remains strictly temporary, with no vested right to continue beyond the interim period.