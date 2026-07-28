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L&T Beats Geopolitical Headwinds With 14% Profit Growth and Record Order Book

Larsen & Toubro reported a 14% year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, supported by robust order inflows and resilient domestic demand, even as geopolitical tensions and a slight decline in operating profit weighed on margins

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
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L&T Beats Geopolitical Headwinds With 14% Profit Growth and Record Order Book
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • L&T's first-quarter net profit rose 14% to ₹4,123 crore, while revenue from operations increased 7% to ₹67,942 crore.

  • The company secured ₹1.08 lakh crore worth of new orders during the quarter, with international contracts contributing 56% of the total order inflow.

  • L&T completed the sale of Nabha Power and signed an agreement to divest its stake in the Hyderabad Metro project.

Larsen & Toubro recorded a 14 per cent jump in net profit, reaching Rs 4,123 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The infrastructure major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,617 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 7 per cent to Rs 67,942 crore.

A strong domestic market showing enabled the company to navigate geopolitical headwinds stemming from the West Asia conflict. L&T shares closed 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 3,830 apiece on Tuesday. The firm announced its financial results after market hours.

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Robust Order Inflow Growth

The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore to register a 14 per cent year-on-year expansion during the June quarter. International contracts accounted for Rs 60,702 crore, making up 56 per cent of the total inflow.

"During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as Residential & Commercial buildings, Transportation Infrastructure, Ferrous Metals, Offshore Wind and the Heavy Engineering businesses," the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

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Operational earnings faced slight pressure despite the order book expansion.

The company informed that EBITDA declined 3 per cent to Rs 6,116 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027, compared to Rs 6,318 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.

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Strategic Divestments and Outlook

L&T continued to execute its strategy of exiting the concessions portfolio. The firm concluded the sale of Nabha Power Limited during the quarter. It also signed a share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to divest a 100 per cent stake in the Hyderabad Metro SPV.

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Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan highlighted the complex global environment and the firm's operational focus.

"The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. The Company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows.

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The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience," Subrahmanyan said.

"With a well-diversified portfolio spanning sectors and geographies, we remain confident of maintaining growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities. Our continued focus on disciplined execution with innovation positions us well to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders," he added.

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