AI Export Crackdown Deepens; Nvidia Employee Held in Taiwan Investigation

Taiwan detained a man reported to be an Nvidia employee as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal export of Super Micro AI servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips to China.
The detention follows earlier raids in May and June, during which several suspects were held over alleged violations of US export control laws.
The Taiwan investigation comes after the US Department of Justice charged individuals linked to Super Micro with allegedly smuggling $2.5 billion worth of US AI technology to China.
Taiwanese prosecutors have detained a man reported to be an Nvidia employee as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal export of high-end AI servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips to China.
The case is the latest development in a widening crackdown on suspected violations of US export controls governing advanced semiconductor technology.
Employee Detained After Searches
The Keelung District Prosecutors Office said it questioned a suspect identified only by the surname Chang after conducting searches at his residence and workplace on July 24.
Prosecutors sought Chang's detention, citing concerns that he could flee, tamper with evidence or coordinate with accomplices and witnesses. A court subsequently approved the detention.
While prosecutors did not disclose Chang's employer, Taiwanese outlet Mirror Media reported that he works for Nvidia.
Responding to Reuters, Nvidia did not confirm the individual's employment status but reiterated its compliance stance.
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"We primarily sell our products to well-known partners, including OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), who help us ensure that all sales comply with US export control rules," the company said.
Probe Focuses on AI Servers Bound for China
According to prosecutors, the investigation centres on Super Micro AI servers equipped with Nvidia chips that are subject to US export restrictions.
Washington has tightened export controls on advanced AI chips since 2022, prohibiting the export or sale of certain high-performance semiconductors to mainland China over national security concerns.
Taiwanese authorities are examining whether these restrictions were circumvented through illegal shipments of AI servers.
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Third Round of Investigation
The latest searches mark the third phase of the investigation, following earlier enforcement actions in May and June.
In May, prosecutors detained three individuals suspected of illegally exporting Super Micro's AI servers fitted with restricted Nvidia chips to China.
A second round of raids in late June resulted in the detention of two employees from Super Micro's Taiwan unit as investigators expanded the probe.
US Charges Add International Dimension
The Taiwan investigation comes months after the US Department of Justice charged three people linked to Super Micro, including one of the company's co-founders, with allegedly helping smuggle at least $2.5 billion worth of US AI technology to China in violation of export control laws.
The case underscores growing scrutiny of global supply chains for advanced AI hardware as the United States and its allies tighten restrictions on technology transfers to China.
Taiwan Tightens Technology Controls
Home to the world's largest advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, Taiwan has strengthened export regulations in recent years to prevent sensitive chip technology and expertise from reaching China.
The island has aligned more closely with US efforts to curb the flow of advanced AI technologies, even as Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its territory—a claim rejected by Taiwan's democratically elected government.