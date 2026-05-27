Byju Raveendran With Zero Net Worth Ordered To Pay $70,500

Byju Raveendran received a six-month jail term after repeatedly ignoring Singapore court directions since 2024
Court ordered Raveendran to surrender, pay $70,500 and submit ownership documents linked to Beeaar Investco Pte
Raveendran built Byju’s into a leading EdTech company during India’s booming online learning expansion phase
Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju’s, has been handed a six-month jail term in a contempt of court case after authorities found that he repeatedly failed to comply with legal directions linked to his assets since April 2024.
According to a Bloomberg report, the court asked Raveendran to surrender before authorities, pay legal costs worth $70,500 and submit documents establishing his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an investment entity connected to shares in a related company.
The latest ruling adds to the growing legal and financial pressure surrounding the Byju’s founder, who already faces claims from overseas investors and lenders across different countries.
Byju’s Legal Trouble
The Singapore case surfaced at a time when Byju’s continues to battle multiple disputes globally. In the United States, lenders are attempting to recover losses tied to a troubled $1.2 billion loan linked to the company.
Raveendran founded Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, and turned it into one of India’s most recognised EdTech brands. The company rapidly expanded during the online learning boom and attracted investments from major global firms eager to tap India’s fast-growing digital education market.
At its peak, Byju’s reportedly touched a valuation of nearly $22 billion. The company’s rapid growth turned Raveendran into one of India’s most recognised start-up founders.
Raveendran’s Net Worth & Investments
Byju Raveendran’s personal wealth dropped sharply as Byju’s struggled with rising financial troubles and a steep fall in valuation. Reports in 2024 stated that his fortune had almost disappeared after the company’s value crashed from its peak.
According to Forbes’ Billionaires Index 2024, Raveendran’s net worth reportedly fell from nearly $2.1 billion to almost zero after Byju’s valuation crashed from around $22 billion in 2022. As of 2026, no publicly verified estimate clearly confirms his current net worth.
During the company’s difficult phase, Raveendran invested nearly $400 million of his own money into the business. However, the financial and legal troubles surrounding Byju’s continued to deepen.
Raveendran studied mechanical engineering at the Government College of Engineering Kannur. He completed his early education at a local school in Kerala before entering the start-up world.