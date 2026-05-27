US Begins Trump Tariff Refunds Worth Billion-Dollar Going Back To Importers

However, the government’s latest filing in US Court of International Trade also acknowledged a major mistake in its last report to the federal judge overseeing the tariff refund process, showing the value of refunds being processed in the early weeks of the program was far less than previously thought.

Two weeks ago, a US trade official said over $35.5bn in refund claims were being processed. But that figure “was overstated by about $10bn,” Brandon Lord, Executive Director of trade programmes for CBP’s Office of Trade told Bloomberg. The actual amount was closer to $25bn.