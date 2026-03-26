STEM Edtech Startup Qweebi Secures $500K Funding for US Expansion

Qweebi raises $500,000 in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.
Funds to enhance product and expand across US school districts.
Platform enables STEM and robotics learning without physical kits.
Over 5,200 schools and 100,000 students onboarded across the US.
Qweebi, a K-12 edtech platform focused on STEM and robotics learning, announced today to have raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Inflexion Point Ventures.
The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Jeroen Tas, former co-founder of Mphasis, and Arpit Jain, co-founder and CEO of SplashLearn.
The company said the funds will be used to develop its product further and expand its presence across school districts in the United States.
Qweebi offers a browser-based platform that allows schools to conduct engineering and robotics projects without requiring physical kits or equipment. The platform provides pre-designed project modules, enabling teachers to run classroom activities with reduced preparation time.
The company reported that more than 5,200 schools across all 50 US states have signed up to use the platform, reaching over 100,000 students so far.
Founded by Vivek Seetharaman, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Avana, Qweebi operates in the online STEM education segment, focusing on project-based learning delivered through digital tools.
Commenting on the investment, Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures said that even as STEM education is becoming increasingly important in preparing students for the future workforce, schools often struggle with the costs and logistics involved in delivering hands-on learning. "Qweebi’s browser-based approach removes these barriers by making engineering and robotics education accessible without requiring physical infrastructure," he added.
Inflection Point Ventures, which led the round, has invested in more than 280 startups to date, according to the statement.