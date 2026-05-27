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Byju's Founder Sentenced To Six Months Jail In Singapore Over Contempt Case

Court orders Byju Raveendran to surrender, pay S$90,000 and submit ownership documents amid widening legal troubles

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Byjus
Byju Raveendran Photo: Byju's
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Byju's founder Byju Raveendran gets six-month Singapore jail sentence.

  • Singapore court ordered S$90,000 payment and ownership document submission.

  • Byju's legal troubles widen amid investor disputes and $1.2 billion loan battle.

Byju Raveendran, founder of failed edtech firm Byju's, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt after allegedly disobeying multiple court orders linked to his assets, according to media reports.

The Singapore court ruled that Raveendran failed to comply with several directions issued since April 2024 and ordered him to surrender to authorities. He has also been directed to pay legal costs of S$90,000 ($70,500) and submit documents establishing his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

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1 May 2026

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The latest development marks another setback for Raveendran, who is facing mounting legal and financial challenges across multiple jurisdictions after the collapse of Byju's.

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Legal Pressure Intensifies

The contempt proceedings were initiated by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, which had participated in a funding round in Byju's during a period when the company was already undergoing job cuts and restructuring.

Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew & Napier in the case, while Byju's Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.

The Singapore proceedings add to a growing list of legal disputes surrounding the founder as investors and lenders seek recovery from one of India's most high-profile startup collapses.

From Startup Success To Legal Battles

Raveendran founded Think & Learn Pvt, better known by its consumer brand Byju's, and became one of the most recognised figures in India's startup ecosystem. The company emerged as a major success story during India's startup boom and briefly made Raveendran a billionaire.

However, the company's fortunes have sharply reversed. Foreign investors and lenders have launched claims against him in several countries, including the US, where lenders are attempting to recover losses linked to a $1.2 billion loan that turned sour.

The dispute around that borrowing has become one of the most closely watched debt battles involving an Indian startup.

The Singapore sentence marks another escalation in the legal challenges surrounding Raveendran as proceedings continue across jurisdictions.

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