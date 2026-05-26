Dr. Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Company Branded Factory Launches Mega Retail Outlet In Vadodara

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vivek Bindra said, “India’s retail sector is evolving rapidly and consumers today are looking for both affordability and quality. Branded Factory reflects the future of value-driven retail in India. Through our association, the focus has been on strengthening scalability, structured growth and customer-centric business expansion. At Bada Business, we believe Indian businesses with strong execution capabilities can create large-scale impact when supported with the right business ecosystem and entrepreneurial mindset.”