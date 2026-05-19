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Rs 70 Cr Money Laundering Case: ED Gets Court Nod To Arrest 'Godman' Ashok Kharat

Self-styled godman, already in judicial custody in rape and fraud cases, to be formally arrested and produced before court for remand on Wednesday

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PTI
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Enforcement Directorate
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A special court here on Tuesday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with a ₹70 crore money laundering case.

Kharat, already facing rape and fraud charges, was produced before the Special PMLA Court on a production warrant from Nashik jail, where he has been under judicial custody.

The central probe agency sought permission to arrest Kharat, which the court allowed.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The ED will formally arrest him after completing the mandatory formalities and produce him before the court on Wednesday for seeking his remand.

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The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR filed against him on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

Kharat also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested by the Nashik Police in north Maharashtra on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over ₹70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

Benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Earlier, the ED, in its plea for a production warrant, submitted that Kharat's custody was essential to unearth the larger conspiracy, identify ultimate beneficiaries, and trace the money trail, which the probe agency suspects may have cross-border implications.

Kharat had allegedly opened 60 accounts in one day at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Ahilyanagar district, using victims' documents without their consent, and conducted transactions of more than ₹70 crore, it has claimed.

Investigations have shown that Kharat acquired various movable and immovable properties in his and his family members' names out of the funds accumulated through extortion from the victims and by selling common items like tamarind seeds and honey as 'blessed' items, the ED has alleged.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against the Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. 

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