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KEC International Bags Orders Worth ₹1,300 Cr in India, Overseas

RPG Group firm secures transmission projects in India and Americas, 150+ MW wind order in Western India and auto factory press shop contract

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KEC International Bags Orders Worth ₹1,300 Cr in India, Overseas
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  • KEC won ₹1,303 crore in orders across T&D, civil, renewables and cables domestically and overseas.

  • T&D got India and Americas projects; civil secured an auto factory press shop order in Northern India.

  • Renewables bagged a 150+ MW wind project in Western India; cables won multiple India and overseas orders.

KEC International has secured orders worth ₹1,303 crore across business verticals in domestic and international markets.

The transmission & distribution (T&D) business has received orders for projects across India and the Americas, the RPG Group company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's civil business has won an order for the construction of a press shop and associated facilities for an automobile factory in Northern India.

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1 May 2026

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The renewable business has got an order for a 150+ MW wind project in Western India from a renowned private developer.

The cables & conductors business has bagged various orders in India and the overseas market.

MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said these strategic wins will play a pivotal role in driving the company's targeted growth going forward.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major, with significant presence in power T&D, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. 

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