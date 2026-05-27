ATF Pinch: Air India, IndiGo Set to Trim Domestic Operations from June

Which Routes Will Be Affected

Air India will reportedly not withdraw any route entirely but will reduce the frequency of flights on specific sectors. Flights likely to be cut include services from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna and Bhopal. From Delhi, flights to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata will also see reductions. While a major share of the cuts will come from Mumbai and Delhi, the southern region will be affected too, as return flights on impacted sectors will also be cancelled.