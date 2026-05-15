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JioStar vs Zee: Copyright Battle Over Bollywood Films Intensifies

A new legal battle is brewing between JioStar and Zee Entertainment over alleged unauthorised broadcasts of Bollywood films and music, adding to an already ongoing $1 billion arbitration dispute between the two media giants

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zee and JioStar have accused each other of copyright infringement involving films and music content

  • The disputes come amid an ongoing $1 billion arbitration linked to a collapsed cricket rights deal

  • Legal filings show both sides are now seeking damages over alleged unauthorised broadcasts

India’s JioStar, the television and streaming venture backed by Reliance and Disney, has initiated legal action against rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises over the alleged unauthorised broadcast of Bollywood films for which it claims to hold rights, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The fresh dispute adds to the ongoing legal battle between the two broadcasters, who are already locked in a $1 billion arbitration in London linked to a collapsed cricket licensing deal from 2024.

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1 May 2026

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Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed JioStar is currently the largest player in India’s media and entertainment market, while Zee remains one of the country’s oldest television networks.

Zee’s Music Copyright Allegations

In a lawsuit filed in New Delhi on April 14, Zee accused JioStar of using songs from its catalogue without authorisation after licensing agreements expired, Reuters reported.

Court documents reviewed by Reuters show Zee alleged that music from its library was used at least 50 times across television programmes and content streamed on JioHotstar after agreements lapsed in 2024 and 2025.

The company reportedly claimed the licences were not renewed because of disagreements over commercial terms. Zee is seeking nearly $3 million in damages and an order to stop further alleged violations.

The filing also stated that Zee owns rights to more than 19,450 songs across 17 languages.

JioStar Hits Back

In what appears to be a counter move, JioStar filed plea on May 4 before the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, alleging Zee broadcast several Bollywood films without authorisation, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

JioStar claimed Zee telecast 12 films around 20 times despite rights belonging to the Reliance-backed broadcaster at the time. The movies allegedly included popular titles featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Among the films mentioned in the filings were Deewaar, Tridev and Dangal.

JioStar described Zee as a “habitual infringer” in its plea, Reuters reported.

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Mediation Before Court Battle

The matter is currently before a legal mediation committee attached to the Delhi High Court, which aims to resolve disputes amicably before litigation escalates further.

Documents reviewed by Reuters show Zee has been asked to appear before the committee on May 25. If mediation fails, JioStar may move the matter to court and seek damages reportedly exceeding ₹250 million.

Zee has denied wrongdoing in the film dispute, saying some broadcasts were inadvertent while maintaining it had permission to air certain titles such as Dangal.

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