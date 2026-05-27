Coal India OFS Opens at ₹412 Floor Price as Government Seeks Up to ₹5,000 Crore from 2% Stake Sale

As against over 5.54 crore shares reserved for non-retail investors on Wednesday, bids for about 5 per cent of the offered stake or over 27.39 crore shares were received within an hour of market opening at an indicative price of ₹414.57 per share, as per BSE data. The floor price of ₹412 per share is at a 10 per cent discount over Tuesday's closing price of ₹458.25 on the BSE.