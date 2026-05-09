AI Ministry, 8 Grams of Gold, Jobs: Inside Vijay’s Welfare Push for Tamil Nadu

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief is all set to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister today, focus has shifted again on his election manifesto. At the heart of these promises is TVK’s attempt to combine welfare measures with technology and employment-focused growth for the southern state.
Before assembly elections 2026, the actor-turned-politician unveiled a manifesto that combines direct household support schemes with proposals focused on artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and governance reforms.
The party’s proposals target multiple voter groups, including women, students, farmers, unemployed youth and small businessmen.
The manifesto has set a target of building Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. In short, his manifesto offered an early look at how Vijay plans to position his economic agenda.
Women, Household, Farmers
Among the key promises in TVK’s manifesto is a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for women heads of families below 60 years of age. The party has also proposed six free LPG cylinders every year and 200 units of free electricity per household each month.
The manifesto also promises marriage assistance for brides from families earning below ₹5 lakh annually, including eight grams of gold and a silk saree. Based on current 22-carat gold prices of around ₹14,000 per gram, the gold allocation would amount to nearly ₹1.12 lakh for each beneficiary.
Women-led self-help groups have also been promised interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. In addition, families with children enrolled in government and aided schools would receive annual financial support of ₹15,000 under a scheme aimed at reducing school dropout rates.
In the agriculture sector, TVK has proposed a complete waiver of crop loans for farmers owning up to five acres of land, while those with larger holdings would receive a 50% waiver. The manifesto also promises a minimum support price of ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
The party has also pledged annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 for land-owning farmers and plans to install five lakh solar-powered pumps across the state.
In addition, TVK has also announced support measures for Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, including ₹27,000 in seasonal financial assistance, subsidised diesel for fishing vessels and accident insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh.
Education, Jobs, Social Welfare
The political party has pledged to generate five lakh government jobs along with five lakh paid internship opportunities across Tamil Nadu.
Under the proposed scheme, unemployed graduates would receive a monthly assistance of ₹4,000, while diploma holders would get ₹2,500 during their job search period. Internship programmes are expected to offer monthly stipends ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000.
On the education front, the party has proposed setting up 100 residential schools named after former chief minister K. Kamaraj for students from Classes 6 to 12. The manifesto also includes collateral-free higher education loans of up to ₹20 lakh and free AI-enabled coaching centres for competitive examinations across the state.
TVK has proposed a monthly pension of ₹3,000 for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities, while aiming to extend the scheme to 15 lakh beneficiaries.
The manifesto also includes salary revisions for frontline workers, promising ₹18,000 per month for anganwadi staff and ₹10,000 for sanitation workers.
For government employees with more than 20 years of service, the party has announced a retirement benefit of ₹15 lakh. In addition, TVK has said it would examine the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and regularise contract employees, including nurses.
Tech, AI, Governance
Vijay has proposed the creation of a separate artificial intelligence ministry, along with plans for an AI University and a dedicated AI city in Tamil Nadu.
The manifesto also promises faster approvals for businesses, stating that licences would be cleared within 21 days.
In addition, the party has pledged legally guaranteed time-bound public services, including the issuance of community certificates and land pattas, as well as doorstep delivery of ration supplies.