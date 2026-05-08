Urban Company’s InstaHelp Burn Per Order Climbs to ₹447; Calls it 'Deliberate'

Urban Company InstaHelp loss per order jumps 17% in Q4 FY26
Adjusted EBITDA loss widens sharply to ₹119 crore amid expansion push
Core business excluding InstaHelp remains profitable despite rising housekeeping burn
Urban Company’s quick-service housekeeping vertical InstaHelp's loss per order increased from ₹381 in Q3 FY26 to ₹447 in Q4 FY26, marking a 17% sequential jump, according to a shareholder note issued by Urban Company chief executive officer (CEO) Abhiraj Singh Bhal.
InstaHelp also saw saw its adjusted EBITDA loss widen sharply in the March quarter, with losses per order rising as the company accelerated customer acquisition and market expansion. Its adjusted EBITDA loss stood at ₹119 crore in Q4, compared with ₹61 crore in the previous quarter.
The company attributed the higher burn to aggressive spending on new customer trials, onboarding more service partners and expanding coverage across micro-markets. The UC faces steep competition from new-age, privately held rivals such as Snabbit and Pronto.
However, order volumes surged during the quarter as InstaHelp fulfilled 2.67mn orders in Q4, up from 1.6mn in Q3, while March alone crossed 1.1mn orders. Net transaction value (NTV) rose from ₹27.6 crore in Q3 to ₹40.1 crore in Q4, Bhal said.
The firm called the increase in burn a “deliberate” move, aimed at cementing market leadership in the category. The company noted that marketing costs rose significantly during the quarter as it pushed customer trials, even as average order values (AOVs) declined due to a higher share of discounted trial orders and value packs. Net order value fell from ₹172 in Q3 to ₹150 in Q4.
"Adjusted EBITDA loss of INR (119) Cr, driven by two-sided subsidies to densify demand, higher marketing spend on new trials (typically at lower AOV) including the cricket World Cup, and continued investment in supply onboarding and management," the letter read.
Core Business Profitable
Despite the rising burn, Urban Company said its core business excluding InstaHelp remained profitable. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of ₹22 crore in Q4 excluding the housekeeping vertical, while full-year adjusted EBITDA excluding InstaHelp stood at ₹106 crore.
For Q4 FY26, Urban Company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹426 crore, up 43% year-on-year, while NTV rose 42% to ₹1,148 crore. However, adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of ₹98 crore, largely due to InstaHelp’s losses.