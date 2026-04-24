L&T Forays Into Industrial Electronics Manufacturing Space

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced its foray into the industrial electronics manufacturing space, with the beginning of operations at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu.
The new business vertical -- L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) -- will be headquartered in Bengaluru, while manufacturing will be carried out in Coimbatore.
To begin with, two manufacturing lines have been commissioned, offering electronics manufacturing services to both domestic and overseas clients, L&T said in a stock exchange filing.
"With LTEPS, we are bolstering the nation's electronics manufacturing ecosystem, while expanding our presence across high-growth, innovation-driven domains," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.
LTEPS will extend the capability to the development and manufacture of industrial electronic products and systems across several key domains, including power electronics, mobility, industrial robotics and automation, communication platforms and electronics systems design and manufacturing.
It will adopt a blended approach of in-house R&D, technology partnerships and advanced testing infrastructure to deliver market-ready solutions.
Looking ahead, LTEPS plans to progressively expand its footprint. Future expansions are envisioned across a 40-acre zone within the Coimbatore campus to cover the entire industrial electronics value chain — spanning R&D, in-house product development, ESDM, contract manufacturing, design and engineering support, sourcing, testing and validation services, the filing said.