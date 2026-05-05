The Devil Wears Prada 2 Opens Strong at $233 Mn Globally, Draws Female Audience

(L to R) Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at a promotional event ahead of release Photo by AP

(L to R) Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at a promotional event ahead of release Photo by AP