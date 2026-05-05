The Devil Wears Prada 2 Opens Strong at $233 Mn Globally, Draws Female Audience

The Devil Wears Prada 2 earns $233mn globally in opening weekend.
Female viewers dominate audience share, with strong recommendations driving early momentum.
Film boosts summer box office despite mixed reviews from critics globally.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has witnessed a massive opening weekend at the box office, making $233mn worldwide from an overwhelmingly female audience, reported The Guardian.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned $77mn at the North American box office and $156.6mn internationally. In the US and Canada, the sequel pushed the musical biopic, Michael, to second place, which held on in its second weekend to earn $54mn, falling only 44%.
The viewers mostly comprised of women with about 76% of the ticket buyers, The Guardian reported citing Post Trak exit polls; 74% said they would “definitely recommend” the movie to friends. The sequel is a Meryl Streep movie by every measure, besting the $90mn worldwide debut of 2018’s ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’.
Critics were somewhat split on the sequel, which finds Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs again working for Miranda Priestly. It’s also Emily Blunt’s biggest international and global launch, beating Oppenheimer’s $180.4mn worldwide opening weekend.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is reported to have cost $100mn to make – a far cry from the $35 budget of the first movie. But as the filmmaker, David Frankel, told the Associated Press, “By the time you finish paying all the biggest movie stars in the world, you still end up with basically the same budget for making the movie as we did the first one.”
Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have been on a fashion-forward global publicity blitz for weeks, with glamorous stops in Tokyo, London and New York. Even Anna Wintour herself, the inspiration for Streep’s Miranda Priestly, has been drawn into the fray this time, making an appearance with Hathaway on the Oscars stage and with Streep on the cover of Vogue.
All About The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 depicts the life of a more mature protagonist Andrea also known as ‘Andy’ Sachs who is compelled to return to Miranda Priestly’s world after being laid off from her journalism job.
The sequel captures the Runway Magazine adapting to a digital age along with the parallel struggle of a now seasoned Andy to strike a balance between her complex relationship with Miranda, corporate culture and new technology.
Earnings of the 2006 Classic
According to reports, the first The Devil Wears Prada opened in June 2006 and earned more than $326m worldwide, not adjusted for inflation. And perhaps more importantly, it firmly became part of the culture thanks in part to its ever-quotable script (“gird your loins”, “groundbreaking”, “that’s all”).
This weekend marks the start of Hollywood’s summer movie season, a vital 18-week period that lasts until Labour Day and represents as much as 40% of the year’s box office. There are often Marvel blockbusters slated to open the season, but the combined force of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael was not a shabby replacement.