Urban Company Q4 Loss Widens to ₹161 Cr Despite 43% Revenue Growth

Urban Company posted ₹161 crore Q4 loss as losses widened sharply year-on-year.
Revenue rose 43% to ₹426 crore, driven by strong consumer service demand.
InstaHelp expansion drove heavy investments, pressuring profitability despite strong growth.
Urban Company on May 8 announced a consolidated net loss of ₹161 crore in its March quarter compared with a loss of ₹2.8 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.
Despite a 43% increase in its Q4FY26 revenue from operations at ₹426 crore against ₹298 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year, the company’s losses in the quarter under review zoomed 57 times.
Losses were higher sequentially as well, rising almost 8 times compared to ₹21 crore in Q3FY26 while the topline grew 11% quarter-on-quarter from ₹383 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.
The earnings were announced after market hours, and Urban Company shares fell 6% on the NSE amid broader market weakness to settle at ₹137.
Insta Help Takes Centre Stage
InstaHelp, Urban Company’s high-frequency housekeeping service, continues to scale quickly and remains its most aggressive investment. From near-zero at the start of FY26, we exited Q4 at ~2.7mn orders and ₹40 Cr of NTV, with March alone crossing 1.1mn orders. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss was ₹(119) Cr, reflecting twosided subsidies to densify the network, supply onboarding and marketing for new trials. Losses will stay elevated in coming quarters as we invest to cement leadership.
"We are happy to have found InstaHelp. A business that did not exist until a year ago, fulfilled 2.7mn orders last quarter, with March alone crossing 1.1mn orders. Our most aggressive new vertical scaleup, and we are investing in it with conviction," Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Founder & CEO of Urban Company stated in the annual shareholders’ letter published by the company.
Strong Quarter Recorded
The company said Q4 was a strong quarter with broad-based growth. NTV grew 42% YoY (Highest in the last 15 quarters) to ₹1,148 Cr; revenue rose 43% YoY to ₹426 Cr. Q4 was also our first quarter crossing 10mn orders.
India Consumer Services (Ex-InstaHelp) grew 26% YoY, its highest growth rate in 11 quarters, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 3.3% of NTV (vs. 1.6% in Q4 FY25).
Growth came from new user acquisition, higher NTV retention and operating leverage. Native and International also grew strongly; International was weighed down by the March 2026 Middle East conflict. Adjusted EBITDA was ₹(98) Cr, driven entirely by InstaHelp's ₹(119) Cr loss. Ex-InstaHelp, the core delivered ₹22 Cr. Consolidated losses will sustain near term; while the core remains profitable.