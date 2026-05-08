Urban Company Q4 Loss Widens to ₹161 Cr Despite 43% Revenue Growth

Insta Help Takes Centre Stage

InstaHelp, Urban Company’s high-frequency housekeeping service, continues to scale quickly and remains its most aggressive investment. From near-zero at the start of FY26, we exited Q4 at ~2.7mn orders and ₹40 Cr of NTV, with March alone crossing 1.1mn orders. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss was ₹(119) Cr, reflecting twosided subsidies to densify the network, supply onboarding and marketing for new trials. Losses will stay elevated in coming quarters as we invest to cement leadership.