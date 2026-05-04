Inside Vijay’s ₹600+ Cr Net Worth and Rise Among India’s Wealthiest Leaders

Thalapathy Vijay declares assets worth over ₹624 crore in election affidavit
TVK shows strong lead in Tamil Nadu assembly election trends
Actor’s wealth spans films, real estate, and financial investments
As counting continues for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, attention has turned to actor-turned-politician Vijay and his financial profile. The Tamil superstar, who recently entered politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has remained in the spotlight amid controversies and growing political momentum. As per early trends, his party is leading in over 100 seats, marking a significant debut in state politics.
According to his election affidavit filed in March 2026, Vijay has declared total assets exceeding ₹624 crore. This includes movable assets worth around ₹404 crore and immovable properties valued at approximately ₹220 crore. Notably, the actor reported zero liabilities, highlighting a strong financial position.
Net Worth Breakdown
A major portion of Vijay’s wealth lies in liquid assets and financial investments. His bank deposits alone exceed ₹213 crore, spread across institutions such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI. He also holds fixed deposits worth several crores, along with investments in companies and loans extended to family members.
The actor’s income continues to be driven largely by his film career, which spans over three decades. In the financial year 2024–25, he reported an income of ₹184.53 crore, reaffirming his status among India’s highest-paid actors.
Properties and Assets
Vijay owns a range of premium real estate assets, including residential and commercial properties. His most notable property is a beach-facing bungalow in Neelankarai, Chennai, reportedly valued between ₹70 crore and ₹80 crore. He also owns agricultural land in Kodaikanal, along with other real estate holdings.
Additionally, his wife Sangeetha has declared assets worth approximately ₹15.76 crore, comprising both movable and immovable properties, further adding to the family’s overall wealth.
Luxury Lifestyle
The actor’s wealth is also reflected in his luxury car collection, which includes several high-end vehicles. Among them are models from brands like BMW, Lexus, Rolls-Royce, Audi, and Range Rover. His fleet features cars such as the Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW i7, Audi A8 L, and Ford Mustang, among others.
With a strong financial base and rising political presence, Vijay’s journey from cinema to politics is drawing widespread attention as the election results unfold.