Amazon India To Expand Rest Centres For Delivery Partners To 250 In 2026

Amazon India plans to add 150 rest centres for delivery partners, branded as Ashray Centres, this year, bringing the total to 250 by the end of 2026, as per a company statement issued on Friday.
As part of this expansion, the e-commerce giant plans to open 50 new centres by the end of May.
Salim R Memon, Director Operations, Amazon India, said that the health, safety and well-being of associates across operation networks are the top priority for the company.
"Ashray was built on a simple idea that every delivery driver, whether they deliver for Amazon or not, deserves a clean and cool place to rest during their workday. Scaling to 250 centres and taking these facilities directly to delivery drivers through our mobile units is a reflection of that commitment," Memon said.
The expansion is part of the company's broader investment of over Rs 2,800 crore, announced recently, to strengthen associate safety, health, and well-being. According to the company, Ashray Centres are equipped with air-conditioned seating, drinking water, electrolytes, mobile charging points, clean washrooms, first-aid kits and comfortable resting space, designed to give delivery partners a place to rest and recharge, particularly during peak summer months.
The company already operates 100 Ashray centres across 16 cities in India.
Amazon is working with third parties, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Udyasa Foundation and Rural Education and Development (READ) India, to set up the new Ashray Centres.