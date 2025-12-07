  1. home
Hazoor Multi Projects wins ₹277-crore NHAI projects in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra

The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges

PTI
info_icon

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has secured two work orders from NHAI worth around ₹277 crore.

The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

The work includes collection of user fee at fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, it said on Saturday.

The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.

The combined value of the awarded projects is ₹277.40 crore.

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. 

