₹30,000 Cr Loss A Month: Oil Companies Bleed As Fuel Prices On Hold Amid Global Energy Spike

Crude oil prices which were around $70 per barrel two months ago, are now at $120, she said. "It has been government's endeavour to keep prices stable so far and that there is no price increase for consumers," she said. "This has hit finances of OMCs... monthly under-recoveries are of the order of ₹30,000 crore." She, however, refused to say if retail petrol and diesel prices will continue to hold.