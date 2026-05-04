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'Vijay Effect' Weighs on Sun TV, Shares Slide 9% as DMK Trails in TN Results

Stock reacts to TVK's early lead over DMK; investor sentiment turns cautious amid shifting political signals

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Stock Market Photo: Image from Free Pik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sun TV shares drop 9% as Tamil Nadu election results shift sentiment

  • TVK lead over DMK triggers selling in politically linked media stocks

  • Kalanithi Maran's DMK ties weigh on Sun TV investor confidence

Shares of Sun TV Network declined sharply on Monday, tracking early trends from the Tamil Nadu election results that signalled a shift in the state's political landscape.

The stock fell as much as 9.5% during the session to an intraday low of ₹547.55 on the BSE before recovering partially. It eventually closed about 5.38% lower at ₹573 on the NSE, reflecting sustained selling pressure through the day.

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The decline coincided with counting trends showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy, gaining huge ground in the state. TVK was seen leading in over 100 seats, ahead of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

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As per trends during the session, TVK was leading in 101 seats, while the NDA alliance was ahead in 55 seats. The DMK alliance was trailing with 74 seats, indicating a potential shift in the state’s political dynamics.

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BY Outlook Business Desk

Political Link Weighs on Sentiment

Sun TV Network is promoted by Kalanithi Maran, who has close family ties with the DMK leadership, including former chief M. Karunanidhi.

Due to this association, developments in Tamil Nadu's political landscape have historically influenced investor sentiment around the stock, especially in the short term. The current decline reflects that sensitivity, with markets reacting to the possibility of a shift away from the DMK-led political setup.

Tamil Nadu's politics has traditionally been dominated by two major parties—the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK was founded in 1949 by C. N. Annadurai, while AIADMK was established in 1972 by M. G. Ramachandran following a split. Since 1967, governance in the state has largely alternated between these two parties.

Both parties have typically contested elections through alliances. In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led alliance included Congress, CPI and CPI(M), while the AIADMK-led bloc was aligned with the BJP and PMK.

The emergence of TVK and its strong early performance has introduced a new dimension to the state's electoral dynamics, which is now being reflected in market reactions, particularly in politically linked stocks like Sun TV.

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