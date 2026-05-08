Amazon, Swiggy Launch Heatwave Aid for Delivery Partners Amid Rising Temperatures

Amazon expands Ashray network and mobile units for delivery partner hydration support.
Swiggy introduces cooling vests to reduce heat stress during extreme summer conditions.
Eternal Group offers rest points, insurance cover and health support for gig workers.
Major gig economy platforms in India are implementing new infrastructure and equipment to protect delivery partners from rising summer temperatures. Amazon India has announced the expansion of its "Ashray" network to 250 rest centers by the end of 2026.
These facilities, which are open to all delivery drivers across the industry, offer air-conditioned seating, drinking water, electrolytes and first-aid.
Heatwave Relief Measures
To reach drivers on high-traffic routes, Amazon has also deployed mobile Ashray units, which are air-conditioned vans equipped with hydration support and charging points. This initiative is part of an ₹2,800 crore investment in worker safety and wellbeing.
Swiggy is addressing the heat by rolling out specialised cooling vests for its delivery workforce. These lightweight, antimicrobial jackets use evaporative cooling technology to reduce body temperature by 6-7 degrees Celsius for up to four hours per soak. Developed in partnership with the Shell Foundation, the vests require no external power and are specifically designed for environments where temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius.
The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) report published in May 2025 identified delivery riders as an occupational group disproportionately affected by extreme heat.
The 2025 report further stated that 57% of Indian districts, home to 76% of the population, are currently at high to very high heat risk. The study also warned that India could lose the equivalent of 35mn full-time jobs and experience a 4.5% reduction in GDP by 2030 due to heat stress.
Eternal Group, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has introduced a multi-layered support system for its partners. Zomato provides access to over 5,000 rest points through collaborations with restaurant partners and fuel stations, offering shade and water to gig workers from any platform. Additionally, Zomato offers subsidised cooling gear, including UPF 50+ sunscreen jackets, via its partner app.
Blinkit has equipped its dark stores with pedestal fans, air coolers and water dispensers, while distributing 1.5 lakh glucose sachets daily to delivery partners.
The company also provides free medical consultations through its "Doctor@store" service, which now covers 50% of its dark stores. Eternal's measures further include insurance coverage for hospitalisation and accidental death, as well as an in-app "weather-union" system to provide real-time weather updates.
Delivery Partner Support
During extreme conditions, the Zomato and Blinkit apps also nudge customers to offer water or tips to their delivery partners.
These efforts reflect an increasing industry focus on occupational health during the summer season.