Melody To Meme Stock? How A Viral Modi–Meloni Moment Sparked Parle Frenzy On Dalal Street

Parle Industries surged 15% despite having no link with Melody toffees.
Viral Modi-Meloni "Melodi" trend sparked retail buying and meme-stock comparisons.
Experts warned Parle Industries rally reflects hype and not business fundamentals.
A lighthearted diplomatic exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has unexpectedly spilled over into Dalal Street, triggering what increasingly resembles a classic meme-stock frenzy in Indian markets.
Shares of Parle Industries have now surged over 15% in three trading sessions, repeatedly hitting the 5% upper circuit after a viral video clip featuring Melody toffees sent social media into overdrive. The stock continued to remain locked in the upper circuit as retail interest showed little sign of cooling. The irony, however, is that Parle Industries has absolutely no connection with Melody toffees.
The popular candy is manufactured by privately-held Parle Products, while Parle Industries is a tiny listed micro-cap company involved in real estate, infrastructure and waste-paper trading. Yet, in an episode increasingly mirroring global meme-stock behaviour, retail investors appear to have rushed into the stock simply because of its name association and social media buzz.
The rally began after Meloni posted a video thanking Modi for gifting her Melody toffees during his visit to Rome. Internet users quickly revived the already popular "Melodi" meme — a playful combination of "Meloni" and "Modi" that had previously generated considerable social media traction. What followed looked less like conventional investing and more like internet culture spilling directly into stock prices.
Within hours, online chatter exploded, retail traders poured into trading apps, and volumes in Parle Industries surged sharply. Nearly eight lakh shares changed hands as speculative interest intensified. The event has now opened a larger debate: Has India finally found its first genuine meme stock?
From Melody To Meme Trade
A meme stock is generally a company whose stock price rises sharply due to viral online enthusiasm rather than underlying business performance. The price action is usually driven by social media discussions, fear of missing out and retail speculation rather than company earnings, valuations or growth outlook.
This phenomenon gained global prominence during the GameStop saga of 2021. During the Covid period, users on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum coordinated buying in heavily shorted video-game retailer GameStop. Massive retail participation sent the stock soaring and inflicted billions of dollars in losses on hedge funds betting against it.
Unlike traditional rallies driven by business developments, meme-stock rallies can be highly unpredictable. Prices can surge dramatically and collapse equally quickly once enthusiasm fades. Market experts believe Parle Industries shares several of those characteristics.
"The rally in Parle Industries reflected animal spirits rather than fundamentals, in what was a reminder of how the meme stock craze went mainstream globally," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at The Wealth Company.
According to analysts, India's version differs slightly from the US model.
While global meme rallies often involve short squeezes and institutional positioning, Indian episodes usually involve low-float penny stocks where circuit filters and retail enthusiasm can magnify price moves.
Wrong-stock Buying Seen Before
Although Parle's case appears unusual because of the meme element, India has witnessed mistaken-identity trading episodes in the past. One of the most striking examples emerged during India's second Covid wave in 2021.
As medical oxygen shortages dominated headlines, investors rushed into shares of Bombay Oxygen Investments despite the company having exited oxygen manufacturing years earlier and operating largely as an NBFC. Another notable episode unfolded during the listing excitement around LG Electronics India in 2025.
Investors mistakenly bought shares of LG Balakrishnan & Bros, an auto-component company unrelated to the Korean electronics giant. Trading volumes surged and the stock jumped before enthusiasm faded. Similarly, when SpiceJet announced turnaround plans in 2015, shares of unrelated textile company Spice Islands Apparels witnessed speculative buying.
Globally, perhaps the most famous example came after Elon Musk tweeted "Use Signal" in 2021. Musk was referring to the messaging application Signal. Instead, investors rushed into an unrelated micro-cap company called Signal Advance. The stock surged more than 5,000% within days despite having no connection with the app.
During the work-from-home boom too, investors mistakenly bought Zoom Technologies instead of Zoom Video Communications, forcing regulatory intervention. Parle Industries now appears to be joining that long list.
Experts: Hype Can Fade Quickly
Market participants, however, warn that such rallies often have little relationship with fundamentals and can reverse sharply once sentiment changes.
"The surge is driven by name confusion, Parle Industries has no connection with Parle Products, the unlisted maker of Melody toffees and Parle-G. Such name-based pumps in penny stocks are typically short-lived," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.
Meena noted that the stock also carries weak fundamentals, including negative earnings and historically poor performance.
Shiva Grover, Founder of Equitrust Solutions, described the move as a classic case of narrative-driven trading.
"The recent rally in Parle Industries is a classic case of sentiment-driven momentum trading fuelled by name association and viral social media buzz," Grover said. He added that investor participation appears driven more by Fomo and mistaken identity than business developments.
"This reflects a broader trend where narratives can overpower fundamentals in the short term," he said. The development also highlights a structural change taking place in Indian markets.
With growing retail participation, easier access through trading apps and social media's increasing influence, market behaviour is beginning to resemble global trends where online narratives can move prices overnight.