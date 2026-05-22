Mamaearth Parent's Shares Hit 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Surges 177%

Honasa Consumer shares jumped 10% after Q4 profit surged 177% year-on-year.
Record quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth boosted sentiment around Mamaearth parent.
Jefferies and CLSA retained bullish ratings after Honasa’s strong earnings performance.
Shares of Honasa Consumer surged more than 10% on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹398 after the company reported a strong March quarter performance, with profit more than doubling and brokerages maintaining a positive outlook on the stock.
The parent company of brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co rose 10.4% during intraday trade on the NSE as investors reacted positively to record quarterly revenue, improving margins and stronger operational metrics.
Honasa Consumer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69.19 crore for Q4 FY26, registering a 176.98% year-on-year increase from ₹24.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 23.15% to ₹657.08 crore compared with ₹533.56 crore a year earlier.
The company said Q4 FY26 delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue on a year-on-year basis, along with record EBITDA of ₹77 crore. EBITDA grew more than 185% from ₹27 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 11.7% from 5.1% in Q4 FY25.
Total income, including other income, rose 22% year-on-year to ₹675.96 crore, while total expenses increased 13.75% to ₹594 crore.
Brokerages Remain Positive
Brokerage firms retained bullish views on the stock following the earnings announcement. Jefferies maintained a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹565 and said Honasa Consumer was firmly back on a stronger growth trajectory after a challenging period related to distribution restructuring.
Jefferies said the company witnessed further improvement during the fourth quarter, supported by mid-teen growth in Mamaearth, strong momentum in younger brands and record margin levels. The brokerage also highlighted management guidance indicating high-teen revenue growth and annual EBITDA margin expansion of 100 basis points.
Meanwhile, CLSA retained an "Outperform" rating with a target price of ₹434. The brokerage said Honasa reported stronger-than-expected profitability, helped by revenue growth of 23% and volume growth of 30%.
CLSA also highlighted that EBITDA margins expanded by more than 650 basis points year-on-year and noted that management expects Mamaearth to continue delivering double-digit growth.
Offline Push And Younger Brands Growth
During FY26, Honasa further expanded its offline distribution network, with 1.2 lakh outlets directly billed through distributors.
The company said its younger brands recorded 40% year-on-year growth during FY26, sustaining momentum across both online and offline channels. The Derma Co also continued delivering strong growth while maintaining a double-digit EBITDA profile.
For the full financial year FY26, consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹200.19 crore from ₹72.68 crore in the previous year. Total consolidated income increased 15.37% to ₹2,475.52 crore.
The board also approved its maiden final dividend of ₹3 per equity share, amounting to 51.2% of FY26 standalone profit after tax.