Jewellery Stocks In Free Fall: Why ₹60,000 Cr Vanished In Three Days

In just three trading sessions, major jewellery counters have plunged as much as 20%, wiping out nearly ₹60,000 crore in investor wealth. Kalyan Jewellers emerged as one of the biggest losers, tumbling nearly 20%, while Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold declined around 18% each. Senco Gold dropped 14%, while Tata Group-backed Titan Company slipped nearly 11%.