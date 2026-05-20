When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a photograph from the Colosseum with PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday early morning with the caption "Welcome to Rome, my friend," it was not just really about being warm but she was doing what she has done at COP28, at the G7 in Puglia, and at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro — leaning into a friendship that has, slowly and somewhat understatedly, become one of India's more consequential diplomatic relationships.