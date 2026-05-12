Sensex Crash Wipes Out ₹11 Lakh Cr Amid Crude Shock, Rupee Fall And IT Rout

Sensex crashes 1,456 points as oil shock and IT selloff deepen
Nifty IT hits 2-year low after OpenAI move sparks AI fears
Rupee hits record low while crude tops $107 amid Iran tensions
Indian equity markets witnessed one of their sharpest selloffs in recent months on Tuesday, with investors losing nearly ₹11 lakh crore in wealth amid rising crude oil prices, a record-low rupee, escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a brutal selloff in information technology stocks.
The BSE Sensex plunged 1,456 points or 1.92% to close at 74,559.24, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 386 points or 1.62% to settle at 23,429.55. The selloff dragged the Nifty well below the crucial 23,500 mark and marked one of the steepest declines since late March.
The market rout erased around ₹10.3 lakh crore from investor wealth in a single session, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms falling from ₹467.3 lakh crore on Monday to ₹456.9 lakh crore on Tuesday.
The decline was broad-based and intense. Almost every major sector ended in the red, with only metal, oil & gas and PSU bank stocks showing relative resilience. Broader markets also cracked sharply, with the Nifty Smallcap100 falling 3.17% and the Midcap100 dropping 2.54%, reflecting widespread panic across the market.
Crude Oil Prices Spike Above $107
The biggest trigger behind the sharp correction remained the relentless surge in crude oil prices amid deepening uncertainty in West Asia.
Brent crude rose 2.45% to trade above $106.75 per barrel after fears intensified over the fragile US-Iran ceasefire. Markets reacted nervously after US President Donald Trump described the ceasefire as being on "massive life support" and rejected Iran's latest peace proposal.
For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, sustained high oil prices pose a serious macroeconomic threat. Higher crude prices increase inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and put pressure on both the rupee and corporate profitability.
The energy shock has now started reflecting directly in market sentiment, especially in sectors dependent on discretionary consumption and imports.
Rupee Hits Record Low
The Indian rupee weakened further to a fresh all-time low of 95.62 against the US dollar as rising oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows intensified pressure on the domestic currency.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran warned that managing the current account deficit and preventing further rupee depreciation would become key macroeconomic priorities for FY27 if the West Asia conflict persists.
Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit, Nageswaran said the crisis has evolved from being merely a geopolitical issue into a direct macroeconomic stress test for India, with implications for inflation, exchange rates and the broader external sector.
The weak rupee further worsened investor confidence, particularly as foreign institutional investors continued to pull money out of Indian equities.
IT Stocks Sink On Open AI Shock
Information technology stocks emerged as the biggest casualty of Tuesday's selloff.
The Nifty IT index plunged 3.7% to its lowest level since May 2023 after concerns intensified over artificial intelligence disrupting traditional outsourcing and enterprise technology spending models.
The trigger came after OpenAI announced plans to launch a new enterprise-focused company backed by more than $4 billion to help organisations build and deploy AI systems.
The development reignited fears that large language models and AI-led automation could hurt traditional IT service businesses over time.
Heavyweights including TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro declined between 2.5% and 4%, dragging benchmark indices sharply lower. Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Coforge and Persistent Systems also witnessed aggressive selling pressure.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said concerns around AI-driven pricing pressure and technology disruption have started weighing heavily on the sector.
He added that domestic equities remained under pressure due to rising crude prices, rupee weakness and continued FII outflows, though resilient domestic fundamentals may support relief rallies if geopolitical tensions ease.
PM's Austerity Appeal Adds To Market Anxiety
Another major overhang on market sentiment remained Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging Indians to cut non-essential fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel and reduce gold purchases amid rising pressure on the current account deficit.
The statement triggered selling pressure for the second consecutive session in sectors linked to discretionary spending such as jewellery, travel, hospitality and real estate.
Brokerage firm JM Financial said the Prime Minister's comments should be viewed as early market signalling before possible fiscal or monetary measures are introduced if the conflict and energy crisis continue.
Investors fear that prolonged high oil prices could eventually force policy tightening, impacting growth-sensitive sectors and consumer demand.
Technical Indicators Turn Deeply Bearish
Technical analysts warned that market momentum has weakened sharply and further downside cannot be ruled out.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the Nifty has broken decisively below its recent consolidation range, indicating rising weakness in the market structure.
He noted that the RSI remains in a bearish crossover and continues trending lower, signalling sustained negative momentum.
According to De, the Nifty may decline further towards the 23,200-23,150 zone in the near term, while resistance is now placed near 23,600.
Sudeep Shah, Head, Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, described Tuesday's correction as a broad-based breakdown across the market.
He said the Nifty closed below the crucial 23,400 level after opening gap-down and continuing to form lower highs and lower lows throughout the session.
Shah pointed out that the index is now trading well below key short- and long-term moving averages, while the daily RSI has slipped below 40, reinforcing bearish momentum.
He added that the broader market weakness was equally severe, with 463 stocks from the Nifty 500 universe ending in the red, highlighting the dominance of sellers across segments.
Safe Havens Gain
Amid rising uncertainty, investors increasingly shifted towards defensive and safe-haven assets.
Gold ETF inflows rose to ₹3,040 crore in April from ₹2,266 crore in March, reflecting growing investor preference for safety amid market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.
Meanwhile, inflows into hybrid and liquid mutual funds also increased sharply, indicating cautious positioning by investors.
Domestic inflation data and RBI commentary will also be closely monitored, especially if rising crude prices begin feeding into inflation expectations.
For now, analysts believe volatility is likely to remain elevated, with sentiment driven largely by geopolitical headlines rather than fundamentals.