Parle Industries hit upper circuit despite no link with Melody toffees.
Modi gifting Melody to Meloni revived the viral #Melodi social media trend.
Retail investors rushed into Parle Industries amid Melody-Mania buzz on Dalal Street.
Shares of Parle Industries surged sharply and hit the upper circuit on Wednesday after a viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sparked a social media frenzy around Melody toffees and the now-famous "Melodi" meme trend.
The rally came despite Parle Industries having no business connection with Melody candies or Parle Products, the privately held consumer goods company behind brands such as Melody, Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack and Hide & Seek.
Investor excitement appeared to stem largely from confusion around the company’s name and a surge in online attention after Meloni shared a video showing Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees during his visit to Rome.
In the now-viral clip, Meloni says, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee."
"Melody," Modi replies, triggering laughter and reviving social media conversations around the confectionery brand's famous "very, very chocolaty" tagline. The interaction quickly reignited the popular "Melodi" meme trend — a social media nickname combining the surnames of Modi and Meloni.
No Connection To Melody Brand
Despite the sharp stock move, Parle Industries clarified through its profile and history that it has no association with Melody candies or Parle Products.
The company was incorporated in 1983 as Express Bottlers Services and later renamed Parle Software before eventually becoming Parle Industries. Though initially promoted by the Parle-Bisleri group, it currently operates independently and has business interests spanning infrastructure, real estate and paper waste recycling.
Nevertheless, retail investors rushed into the stock as social media buzz spilled over to Dalal Street. Such moves are often seen in markets where companies with similar names become accidental beneficiaries of viral trends or retail speculation.
PM Modi Gesture Creates Brand Buzz
The viral moment also drew a response from Parle Products. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Parle Products Vice President Mayank Shah described Modi's gesture as a positive moment for Indian brands.
He said gifting Melody toffees was "a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage."
Shah added that the company was thankful to Modi and said Melody was already available in more than 100 countries through exports. He also clarified that Parle Products currently has no plans to list on stock exchanges and intends to remain privately held.
According to Shah, the viral moment could further boost both domestic and international demand.
'Melodi' Trend Returns
Modi's gift to Meloni was widely interpreted online as a playful reference to the long-running #Melodi social media trend, which frequently resurfaces whenever the two leaders meet.
The online fascination first gained momentum during the COP28 summit in 2023 and has since become one of the most widely shared political meme trends involving global leaders.
With Meloni posting "Thank you for the gift" alongside the video, the hashtag once again began trending and this time, even markets appeared to join the conversation.