The ₹96 Question: How A Weak Rupee Is Creating Winners And Losers On D-Street

Rupee hits record 96.25 as crude oil surge and FII outflows intensify.
₹2.62 lakh crore FPI outflows deepen pressure on Indian markets and rupee.
Pharma gains from rupee weakness, while airlines and oil-linked sectors struggle.
The Indian rupee's fall to a fresh all-time low of 96.25 against the US dollar on Monday has added another layer of uncertainty to financial markets already grappling with elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign investor outflows. What initially appeared to be a currency adjustment is increasingly turning into a broader market event, influencing equity sentiment, sectoral performance, corporate earnings and investor strategy.
The domestic currency opened lower and continued its decline during early trade, extending losses after breaching the psychologically important 96-per-dollar mark. The move came as global investors turned cautious amid renewed strength in the US dollar and concerns around the global economic outlook.
The trigger this time has largely come from crude oil. Brent crude prices crossed $111 per barrel after reports of an attack on a nuclear facility in the UAE reignited fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Since India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirement, every rise in global oil prices translates into higher import bills and stronger demand for dollars.
This relationship has historically made the rupee highly sensitive to energy shocks. A rising oil bill increases pressure on India's current account deficit, widens external imbalances and often weighs on foreign exchange markets. The latest episode has revived concerns that if oil prices remain elevated for longer, pressure on the rupee may persist.
Yet analysts argue that oil alone is not responsible for the currency's slide. The weakness reflects a combination of factors — a stronger US dollar, capital outflows, geopolitical uncertainty and changing global investment preferences.
The FII-Rupee Feedback Loop
One of the strongest themes emerging in the current cycle is the growing relationship between foreign investor behaviour and the rupee's direction. While foreign institutional investor selling has historically affected sentiment in Indian markets, analysts believe the scale and persistence of recent outflows have created a more structural impact on the currency.
According According to NSDL data, FIIs sold nearly ₹1.98 lakh crore between January 1 and April 30. This compares with ₹2.4 lakh crore of outflows in the entire 2025, highlighting how quickly capital has exited Indian equities this year, the largest annual outflow on record.
The trend intensified further in CY2026, with cumulative FPI outflows already touching ₹2.62 lakh crore. This means India has witnessed an estimated $47 billion worth of foreign capital exiting markets over the past 18 months.
The process creates direct pressure on the rupee. When foreign investors sell Indian equities, they liquidate rupee-denominated assets and convert the proceeds into dollars before repatriating funds overseas. This generates immediate demand for dollars in currency markets. As dollar demand rises and supply remains constrained, the rupee weakens further.
Analysts say this creates a negative feedback loop because a falling rupee also reduces dollar-adjusted returns for remaining foreign investors, making Indian assets relatively less attractive and potentially triggering another round of exits.
Aditya Agarwala, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at InvestValue, described the current situation as a classic emerging market cycle. "Each wave of selling has put fresh pressure on the rupee, which in turn erodes dollar-denominated returns for remaining foreign holders, incentivising further selling," he said.
According to him, the trend has also been amplified by a broader shift in global capital allocation, with investors increasingly redirecting money towards US assets, particularly AI-linked sectors, semiconductor supply chains and higher-yielding treasury investments.
Even after temporary signs of easing geopolitical tensions earlier this year, FIIs continued selling Indian equities while simultaneously increasing allocations to markets such as South Korea and Taiwan.
Analysts believe the shift reflects not only concerns around India-specific valuations but also changing global preferences where investors currently favour markets offering stronger near-term momentum and passive inflows.
Winners And Losers Across Sectors
The impact of rupee depreciation is rarely uniform across sectors. Currency weakness creates a divergence where some industries benefit from stronger export realisations while others struggle under rising import costs and margin pressure.
Traditionally, investors viewed a weaker rupee as positive for export-heavy sectors such as information technology (IT) and pharmaceuticals. However, analysts say the current cycle has become significantly more complicated and highlights why currency movements alone do not determine stock performance.
Pharmaceutical companies have emerged among the relative outperformers because of their export orientation and defensive demand profile. Select auto ancillary firms and specialty chemical exporters have also seen support as rupee depreciation improves competitiveness and boosts revenue earned in dollars.
However, IT has turned into one of the biggest surprises in this cycle. Historically, a weaker rupee directly benefited large IT companies because overseas earnings translated into stronger rupee revenues. But that relationship has weakened considerably this year.
"The conventional wisdom that rupee falls and IT gains has not worked this time," Agarwala noted. He explained that business fundamentals remain more important than currency benefits. Global technology spending remains under pressure as clients continue delaying projects and reducing budgets, while concerns around AI disruption have added fresh uncertainty around traditional outsourcing demand. As a result, currency gains have failed to offset broader demand-side pressures for the sector.
Import-dependent sectors, meanwhile, are facing a far more difficult operating environment. Oil marketing companies continue dealing with elevated procurement costs as crude prices rise, while airlines face pressure because fuel, aircraft leases and maintenance expenses remain heavily dollar-linked.
FMCG companies with imported raw material exposure may also see margin pressure if rupee weakness persists. Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, noted that Realty and IT emerged among the biggest laggards in recent sessions, while Pharma and Metal stocks managed to outperform despite broader market weakness.
RBI Faces Familiar Questions Again
As pressure on the rupee intensifies, market attention is increasingly shifting towards the Reserve Bank of India and whether policymakers may step in with stronger confidence-building measures. Unlike previous phases of sharp depreciation where defending a particular exchange rate became an objective, the RBI’s current approach has largely focused on smoothing excessive volatility rather than protecting a specific rupee level.
However, with the currency breaching successive psychological levels and market sentiment turning increasingly cautious, analysts believe investors are now looking for stronger signals from policymakers.
N. ArunaGiri, CEO of TrustLine Holdings, argued that the present weakness appears driven more by sentiment than a sharp deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals. "Rupee breaching one level after another is more a reflection of sentiment-driven weakness than any serious deterioration in macro fundamentals," he said.
According to him, India's current account deficit remains manageable, forex reserves continue to provide import cover of nearly eight to nine months and the broader fiscal trajectory also remains relatively stable.
However, ArunaGiri warned that currency markets often react as much to expectations and perception as they do to hard data. Once markets begin anticipating further outflows and weakness, those expectations themselves can create additional pressure and evolve into a self-sustaining cycle.
He drew parallels with earlier episodes of currency stress and suggested that confidence-restoring measures similar to those seen during the 2013 crisis under former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan may be necessary if volatility intensifies further.
According to ArunaGiri, markets currently require stronger policy signals to prevent negative expectations from dominating currency behaviour.
What Investors Should Watch
For investors, experts believe the current environment requires separating short-term currency noise from long-term business fundamentals. Sharp currency movements often trigger broad market reactions, but not all businesses are affected equally.
Akshay Dawra, Fund Manager at Chanakya Opportunities Fund-II, said global uncertainty and a stronger dollar environment may continue creating volatility, but India's broader economic story remains intact. “The market is shifting toward quality businesses that can deliver aggressive growth despite currency volatility, shifting supply chains and geopolitical risks,” he said.
Analysts suggest investors should avoid making investment decisions solely on the basis of rupee headlines and instead focus on understanding sector-specific opportunities emerging from the current environment.
Export-driven businesses such as pharmaceuticals and select manufacturing companies may continue receiving support from favourable currency movements. Companies with strong pricing power and lower dependence on imported inputs could also prove relatively resilient compared with sectors vulnerable to external shocks.
At the same time, experts believe caution may be necessary in heavily leveraged companies, businesses carrying foreign currency liabilities and sectors dependent on imported raw materials.
Persistent rupee weakness combined with elevated crude prices could create margin pressures for such companies over the coming quarters.
Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said market participants should closely monitor geopolitical developments, crude oil prices, rupee movement and foreign investor activity for cues on market direction. He also highlighted that domestic policy action and expectations around RBI measures may influence sentiment in the near term.