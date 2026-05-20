Modi, Meloni And Melody: Parle Wins Internet, Eyes Global Sales Boost

PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni on May 20 sparked viral “Melodi” buzz
Parle Products responded to viral buzz, expecting stronger visibility for Melody in domestic and global markets
Mayank Shah called it an “internet-breaking moment”, expecting higher demand and consumer interest for Melody
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on May 20 sparked fresh online chatter around the viral “Melodi” trend. The interaction quickly went viral after Meloni shared a video of the exchange on social media.
In the clip, Meloni thanked PM Modi while accepting the packet of Melody candies. Soon after, the hashtag #Melodi started trending again on social media.
The viral moment also drew a response from Parle Products, the company behind Melody toffees. Company executives believe the online buzz could help the brand gain stronger visibility across both domestic and international markets.
Mayank Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer at Parle Products, called the development an “internet-breaking moment”. He said the company expects the viral attention to create stronger demand and wider consumer interest in Melody toffees.
Melodi Trend
Shah thanked PM Modi for giving an Indian product a global platform. According to him, Parle already exports Melody toffees to more than 100 countries, making the latest online attention especially important for the company.
He said moments like these help Indian brands reach wider international audiences. However, he admitted the company did not expect such a massive response on social media within hours of the video surfacing online.
The “Melodi” trend combines the surnames of Modi and Meloni and has repeatedly appeared online whenever the two leaders meet during international events. The hashtag first became widely popular during the COP28 Summit in 2023.
Parle Listing Plans
During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Shah also addressed speculation around Parle Products entering the stock market. He clarified that the company currently has no plans to go public.
“We are not considering listing right now. We prefer to remain private,” Shah said while discussing the company’s future plans.
Despite this, Parle continues expanding its global presence through exports and wider distribution. This indicates that the company remains focused on long-term brand growth while staying privately owned.
What started as a simple diplomatic gift has now turned into a major social media moment for both the “Melodi” trend and one of India’s best known candy brands.