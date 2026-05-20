Melody Goes ‘Out of Stock’ on Blinkit, Instamart After Modi–Meloni Viral Clip

The viral moment unfolded during Modi’s visit to Rome, the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour. Meloni shared the clip online with the caption, “Thank you for the gift,” showing Modi presenting her with the familiar caramel-and-chocolate candy. In the video, Meloni describes it as a “very, very good toffee,” to which Modi replies, smiling, “Melody” — triggering laughter and a wave of nostalgia online.