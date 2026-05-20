Melody Goes ‘Out of Stock’ on Blinkit, Instamart After Modi–Meloni Viral Clip

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody to Giorgia Meloni goes viral.
Users report Melody listed “out of stock” on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
The clip revives the viral “Melodi” meme and triggers a nationwide scramble for the candy.
A short video clip from Rome has done what decades of advertising rarely achieve overnight. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Parle Melody to Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian consumers rushed to quick-commerce platforms to buy the same toffee — only to find it sold out in many locations.
Across several cities, users reported Melody being marked “out of stock” on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart soon after the video began circulating widely on social media.
Blinkit said it saw a sudden spike in in-app searches for Melody, noting on social media that the trend was directly linked to the viral Modi–Meloni moment and the memes that followed.
The online buzz quickly turned into measurable demand. Data from Google Trends showed a sharp rise in interest soon after the clip surfaced, with searches for “melody chocolate” jumping about 1,200%, “Parle Melody” rising nearly 4,750%, and “melody toffee” up around 950%.
The viral moment unfolded during Modi’s visit to Rome, the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour. Meloni shared the clip online with the caption, “Thank you for the gift,” showing Modi presenting her with the familiar caramel-and-chocolate candy. In the video, Meloni describes it as a “very, very good toffee,” to which Modi replies, smiling, “Melody” — triggering laughter and a wave of nostalgia online.
Moment That Sparked Buying Rush
The interaction quickly reignited the popular “Melodi” meme — a social media nickname blending the surnames of Modi and Meloni that has trended during past global events. The reference, combined with Melody’s iconic “very, very chocolaty” tagline, struck a chord with viewers.
Within hours, social media users began searching for the toffee online, prompting a spike in demand on grocery delivery apps. What followed was a familiar sight in the quick-commerce era, a humble, sub-₹1 candy disappearing from digital shelves.
The gift exchange took place after a dinner meeting and a visit to the Colosseum, where the two leaders discussed strengthening India-Italy ties. In a joint message published in the media of both countries, Modi and Meloni described the relationship as evolving into a “special strategic partnership.”