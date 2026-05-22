MTAR Shares Extend Rally, Hits Record High On ₹467 Cr Global Order Win

MTAR Technologies jumped 6% after winning fresh ₹467-crore international orders.
Order book expanded to ₹5,363 crore, strengthening MTAR's FY27 growth visibility.
Strong earnings and 80% revenue growth guidance continue driving MTAR stock rally.
Shares of MTAR Technologies continued their sharp upward run on Friday, rising more than 6% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹8,449.5 after the company secured international purchase orders worth nearly ₹467 crore from an existing customer.
The stock extended its strong momentum as investors reacted positively to the latest order inflow, adding to optimism around MTAR's expanding order book and growth outlook.
In an exchange filing, the company said the new orders, valued at around $48.68 million, will be executed in two phases. Around 50% of the order value is expected to be completed by March 20, 2027, while the remaining portion is scheduled for execution by June 20, 2027.
MTAR said the contracts were awarded by an international entity and form part of its ongoing business relationship with the customer. The company did not disclose the client’s identity due to confidentiality commitments.
The latest order announcement comes just days after the company secured additional international contracts worth $238.76 million, or approximately ₹2,279 crore.
Following the latest order wins, MTAR's order book has expanded sharply to around ₹5,363 crore. At the end of FY26, the company’s order book stood at ₹2,581.9 crore.
Rally Continues
MTAR has emerged as one of the market's strongest performers despite broader volatility in equities. Over the last month, the stock has climbed more than 54%, significantly outperforming benchmark indices.
The momentum has been even stronger over longer periods. MTAR shares have gained nearly 9% in the past five sessions, more than 56% in one month, nearly 204% in six months and over 230% so far in 2026. Over the past year, the stock has surged roughly 381%.
Investor sentiment has also been supported by the company's improving operational performance and stronger growth projections.
Last week, MTAR raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 80% from 50% earlier, citing strong order inflows from its clean energy business and improving operating leverage.
Managing Director P Srinivas Reddy said the company expects EBITDA margins of around 24% in FY27 and anticipates its order book to touch ₹5,000 crore by the end of the year.
Strong Q4 Performance
In the March quarter, MTAR reported strong earnings growth across key metrics. Revenue increased 67% year-on-year to ₹306 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 154 basis points to 20.19%.
Net profit rose sharply to ₹44 crore from ₹14 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Analysts said the company continues to benefit from rising demand across clean energy, aerospace and defence businesses, while sustained order wins have further strengthened visibility around future growth.