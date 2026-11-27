The National Stock Exchange of India on Thursday said it had received a no-objection certificate from the Reserve Bank to introduce futures contracts on corporate bond indices, paving the way for the launch of new derivatives products in the country's fixed-income market.
The approval follows the exchange receiving a similar no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for introducing the contracts under the prescribed regulatory framework.
In a statement, NSE said it will undertake the necessary operational preparations for introducing the contracts in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.
Further, details regarding contract specifications and the commencement of trading will be announced separately.
The proposed Corporate Bond Index Futures are expected to provide market participants with a transparent and standardised exchange-traded instrument to manage exposure to movements in corporate bond valuations, including changes arising from interest rates and credit spreads.
The contracts are expected to facilitate portfolio-level hedging, enable market participants to take directional views on the corporate bond market and support more efficient portfolio management.
The new product will also complement the growing ecosystem of fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other passive debt investment products.
"The introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures would be another important step in this direction, helping bridge the gap between the growing underlying bond market and the availability of efficient exchange-traded investment and risk-management instruments," said NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan.
Advertisement
The exchange said the contracts are expected to support greater transparency, broader market participation and improved efficiency in India's corporate bond market.