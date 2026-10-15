MoneyTruVa Gets Backing From Sunil Singhania And Raj Shamani To Build A Structured Financial Information Platform For Indian Investors

Jigish Sonagara, Founder and CEO of MoneyTruVa, said, “We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of some of the most respected names across India's financial and business ecosystem. Our vision is to democratise access to financial information and knowledge and make it more useful and accessible to every investor, irrespective of their investment journey, location, size of investment or level of knowledge of financial markets. We believe better access to relevant information can play an important role in deepening participation in India's financial markets and contributing to greater financial inclusion. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”