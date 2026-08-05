Flipkart ESOP Buyback Gains Taxable As LTCG, Not Salary: What The ITAT Ruling Means For Employees

According to the tribunal, Jain had reported a gross salary of ₹1.90 crore and declared the gains from the buyback under the capital gains head in his income tax return. The Assessing Officer, however, treated the buyback proceeds as a salary perquisite under Section 17(2) of the Income Tax Act, relying on Form 16 and the employer's tax deduction at source (TDS). That view was subsequently upheld by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) before the matter reached the ITAT.