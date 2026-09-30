Why Sensex, Nifty Are Heading For Their Worst 9-month Run In 15 Years

Indian equities are heading towards one of their weakest starts to a calendar year in 15 years, with the Sensex down around 15% and the Nifty 50 lower by nearly 13% in the first nine months of calendar year 2026 (9MCY26). While the benchmarks have staged a modest recovery from their March lows in the current financial year, that bounce has done little to change the broader picture for 2026.