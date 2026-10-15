IDBI Bank Shares Fall 7% After Fairfax Deal : What’s Behind The Drop?

IDBI Bank shares fall 7% as Fairfax’s ₹81 offer trails market price.
Cabinet approves Fairfax’s ₹52,878 crore acquisition of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank.
Government and LIC will retain a combined 34% stake after the transaction
Shares of IDBI Bank plunged more than 7% in early trade on Thursday, after the Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in the lender to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore. The stock declined as the approved acquisition price of ₹81 per share came at a discount of around 11% to its previous closing price.
IDBI Bank shares fell to below ₹84, reversing much of Wednesday’s 9% rally ahead of the government’s announcement. Despite the decline, the stock was still trading about 3.7% above Fairfax’s acquisition price.
The stock has fallen 19.1% so far in 2026, compared with a 12.6% decline in the Nifty 50. At Thursday’s trading price, IDBI Bank’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹90,567 crore.
Why Is IDBI Bank Stock Falling Despite The Fairfax Deal?
The decline reflects the gap between Fairfax’s approved acquisition price and IDBI Bank’s prevailing market price.
At ₹81 per share, Fairfax’s offer represents a discount of approximately 10.4% to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹90.40. The stock had surged 9% in the previous session, ahead of the Cabinet’s decision.
The acquisition price is therefore below the price at which investors had been buying the shares in the market, prompting a sell-off following confirmation of the deal.
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While the transaction marks a major step towards completing the bank’s long-awaited strategic sale, the approved price has become a key factor for investors assessing the stock.
What Does The Fairfax Deal Involve?
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the strategic sale of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings on Wednesday.
The transaction involves the sale of a 30.48% stake held by the central government and a 30.24% stake held by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), taking the total stake being sold to 60.72%.
Fairfax will pay ₹81 per share, valuing the stake at ₹52,878.08 crore.
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Following the transaction, the government will retain a 15% stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC will hold 19%. Their combined ownership will fall to 34%.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the proposed transaction as India’s largest foreign direct investment in the financial sector.
How The IDBI Bank Disinvestment Process Unfolded
The transaction follows a prolonged disinvestment process that began in October 2022.
Initial financial bids received in FY26 fell short of the government’s reserve price of ₹94.42 per share and were rejected. The government subsequently invited fresh sealed bids from qualified bidders.
According to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the benchmark price for evaluating the revised bids was ₹75.99 per share, which Fairfax’s winning offer exceeded.
Although the ₹81 offer is above the benchmark price used to evaluate the revised bids, it is substantially below IDBI Bank’s market price before the Cabinet announcement.
This difference has become central to the market reaction, with the stock retreating after its pre-announcement rally.
What Should Investors Watch Next?
The immediate focus for investors is the difference between the acquisition price and the prevailing market price, along with the next steps towards completing the strategic sale.
At around ₹84, IDBI Bank shares remained above Fairfax’s ₹81 acquisition price despite Thursday’s decline. However, the stock’s performance will continue to reflect how investors assess the transaction price and the bank’s valuation.
The Cabinet’s approval marks an important milestone in the government’s disinvestment plan, but Thursday’s sell-off highlights how a strategic acquisition can trigger a negative short-term market reaction when the approved price falls below the prevailing share price.