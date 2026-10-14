Jio Platforms’ Record IPO Inches Closer, RHP Filing Expected Today

The IPO is likely to open for subscription from October 21 to 23 and could value the Reliance Industries subsidiary at up to ₹10.3 lakh crore. At the reported upper end of the proposed price band of ₹1,119 per share, the issue could raise about ₹30,200 crore, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,800-crore IPO in October 2024. The final price band and issue details will be known after the RHP is filed.