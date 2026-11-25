Products from the European Union will be taxed at 15% in compliance with the US’s deal with the bloc, though that rate could also rise to as much as 20%, the USTR said. Imports from Japan, South Korea and Switzerland will carry a 15% baseline rate that could increase to 20%. A host of other Asian economies, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, will also face the new tariffs, while Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed measures for now.