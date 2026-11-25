US proposes up to 25% tariff on Indian imports, 17% with a trade deal.
USTR flags India's market barriers in pharma, steel, solar and ICT.
Levies could start in January, after court struck down earlier Trump tariffs.
The United States (US) has proposed a tariff of up to 25% on goods imported from India and plans to impose duties on 14 trading partners to counter structural excess capacity. India will face a lower tariff of 17% if it signs a bilateral trade deal with the US, according to the tariff list released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).
The proposed tariffs will be open for public comment before implementation and are likely to take effect in January at the earliest, according to media reports citing a US official.
The new levy will not stack on top of existing sector-specific duties or the tariffs of 10% to 12.5% imposed in July on 60 economies over allegations of insufficient action against forced labour.
Where both sets of measures apply, only the higher tariff rate would prevail, the official said, adding that existing sector-specific tariffs imposed by the US administration will continue.
Launched in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the USTR's structural excess capacity investigation concluded that the economies under review create an oversupply of goods that harms US commerce.
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US Cites India's Manufacturing Policies
The new wave of duties follows the US Supreme Court’s decision in February to strike down President Donald Trump's earlier global tariffs, ruling that he lacked the authority to impose them under the emergency law cited by the White House.
In its findings, the USTR stated that India’s ‘unreasonable acts, policies and practices’ include industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, sustained market access barriers and a failure to address global excess capacity, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.
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According to the USTR report, India’s policies reduce commercial opportunities for US producers and exporters in India and third-country markets, hurt the US economy through lost manufacturing production, exports, jobs and investment, and heighten US economic security risks.
The report specifically cited sectors such as healthcare—including pharmaceuticals and medical devices—alongside steel, solar and information and communications technology.
China Faces Highest Tariff Burden
Among the targeted economies, China faces the steepest import duty, with rates rising to 20% in line with its prior agreement with the Trump administration, though that figure could double to 40% if bilateral talks collapse, according to agency reports.
Products from the European Union will be taxed at 15% in compliance with the US’s deal with the bloc, though that rate could also rise to as much as 20%, the USTR said. Imports from Japan, South Korea and Switzerland will carry a 15% baseline rate that could increase to 20%. A host of other Asian economies, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, will also face the new tariffs, while Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed measures for now.
Goods exempted from the tariffs include oil, gas and food products that cannot be grown in the US. Products already subject to sectoral duties, such as finished pharmaceuticals, steel and critical minerals are also shielded from the newly proposed levies, meaning Indian pharmaceutical exports will remain governed by existing sectoral rules rather than facing immediate additional charges.
In a separate move, the US will also raise tariffs on imports from Brazil following an earlier probe into its trade and digital policies, increasing the out-of-quota tariff rate on raw and refined sugar while proposing a 10% tariff on finished aircraft. The move comes weeks after Trump’s ally Flavio Bolsonaro lost his presidential election bid to progressive incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bloomberg noted.