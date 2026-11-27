The Supreme Court indicated it would pass an order after 15 mediation sittings failed to resolve the RK Family Trust dispute.
Rani Kapur has sought ₹6,000 crore and other assets from the trust's corpus, which was stated to be around ₹30,000 crore during the hearing.
The dispute involves allegations that assets belonging to Rani Kapur were transferred into the trust without her informed consent.
The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would pass an order in the dispute over the RK Family Trust, involving the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The dispute involves his mother, Rani Kapur, and his wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, over the constitution and control of the trust and the assets transferred into it.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vini Chandran was informed that mediation between the parties had failed to produce a settlement despite 15 sittings. The court-appointed mediator and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud submitted a second report stating that the talks had reached an impasse, according to an ANI report.
The bench questioned whether continuing mediation would serve any purpose and suggested that the process could be brought to a close. It also urged Rani Kapur, who is 81, to take a practical view of the dispute and consider the consequences of prolonged litigation.
₹6,000-Crore Demand In Focus
During the hearing, the court asked what Rani Kapur wanted from the trust and whether she was seeking a monetary settlement or the entire corpus. Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, submitted that she was seeking ₹6,000 crore and other assets belonging to the trust.
Advertisement
The value of the trust's corpus was stated to be approximately ₹30,000 crore during the proceedings. The court said it was not impressed by the large figures being discussed. “We are not enamoured by these figures,” it observed.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, told the court that Rani Kapur had walked out of the mediation and was blaming her daughter-in-law for the failure of the settlement process. Dave opposed this submission, alleging that the trust's money and assets were not being properly managed and that Priya was effectively holding control over them.
Advertisement
Dispute Over Trust Formation
The dispute concerns the constitution and control of the RK Family Trust and the assets transferred into it. Rani Kapur has challenged its formation, alleging that her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife were involved in transferring her assets into the trust without her informed consent. These allegations are contested.
The Supreme Court first suggested mediation on April 27, 2026, while hearing Rani Kapur's challenge to the trust. On May 7, after the parties agreed to mediation, a bench appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud to facilitate a settlement. The process initially appeared to be progressing, with the court informed in August that six sittings had taken place and the parties were cooperating.
Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor. With the mediator's second report recording an impasse, the court indicated that it would pass an order. Justice Pardiwala remarked, “The battle begins now.”