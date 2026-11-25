Lakshmi Venu has filed a suit in the Madras High Court seeking partition of the Venu Srinivasan branch's joint family assets.
The move follows a partition notice sent to her father, Venu Srinivasan, on November 16, 2026, after efforts to reach an amicable settlement reportedly failed.
Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her claim, saying she believes Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets.
Dr. Lakshmi Venu has filed a suit before the Madras High Court seeking partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family and allotment of her claimed share.
The suit follows a partition notice dated November 16, 2026, addressed to her father, Venu Srinivasan, asking him, as the head of the family, to facilitate a fair and lawful division of the assets. The press release said his response did not recognise her claims or lead to progress towards an amicable settlement.
The release further stated that Lakshmi had exhausted efforts to resolve the matter through discussions and was left with no option but to approach the court to protect her rights.
Seeks Access To Family Records
The press release said Lakshmi had also sought access to documents and information relating to the family assets, which she claimed had not been made available despite repeated requests.
The suit concerns the ownership and partition of joint family assets and does not relate to the operations of any company, according to the release. It also stated that Lakshmi wants the family businesses to remain strong and that any division of assets should be carried out in an orderly and lawful manner.
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The release said the family legacy built by her great-grandfather and grandfather should be shared fairly among the family members.
Mallika Srinivasan Backs Daughter
Mallika Srinivasan has backed her daughter’s claim, saying she believes Lakshmi is entitled to a legitimate share of the family assets.
“It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognized her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights,” Mallika said.
“As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s,” she added.