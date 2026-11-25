Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down as Flipkart CEO after more than 11 years with the company.
Under his leadership, Flipkart’s business grew more than fivefold and expanded its reach across India.
Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan and the board will oversee the company until a successor is announced.
Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down after more than 11 years with the e-commerce company, marking the end of a long leadership stint during which the business expanded significantly. The company announced the development on Wednesday, adding that his successor will be named in the coming weeks.
In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, will lead the organisation along with the company’s board. The leadership transition comes as Flipkart continues to focus on its long-term growth plans in India.
Flipkart’s Growth Under Krishnamurthy
According to the company, Flipkart’s business grew more than fivefold during Krishnamurthy’s tenure. The company also expanded its presence across the country and introduced new services and capabilities for consumers and sellers.
One of the major developments during this period was the growth of The Big Billion Days into a major event in India’s festive shopping calendar. Flipkart also introduced services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and Easy Returns, helping make online shopping more accessible to consumers.
“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International. He credited Krishnamurthy with his leadership and contribution to the company, adding that the group wished him well for his next move.
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What Lies Ahead For Flipkart
Krishnamurthy said it had been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. “Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” he said, adding that the company's team had helped change how millions of Indians shop and created opportunities for sellers and businesses.
Walmart reiterated its commitment to Flipkart and its long-term prospects in India. The company said Flipkart had a strong market position and significant opportunities ahead as it continues to serve consumers, sellers and partners.
The Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money. According to the company, its platform has more than 500 million registered users and over 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers. It offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.